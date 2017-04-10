Watch live: Toyota announces $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant

All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>