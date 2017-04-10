Video shows Colorado officer throwing woman down face-first

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A video spreading on social media shows a police officer in Colorado throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle.
The woman struck the officer in the university town of Fort Collins on Thursday after police detained her boyfriend, police spokeswoman Kate Kimble told the Coloradoan newspaper
The officer used "standard arrest control" to subdue her, Kimble said.
In a statement Sunday evening, police Chief John Hutto pledged to conduct a fair investigation of the video. The department will review the officer's actions, he said.
But Hutto added that he will not release the video from officers' body cameras. "This is an open investigation and to release evidence, absent a truly compelling reason, would not be proper," he said.
Hutto says the body-camera video will be released once the investigation is over.
Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Michaella Surat, a junior at Colorado State University. She was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer and released on bond.
No phone number could be found for her.
___
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Government figures show US airlines improving at flying on time, handling baggage, and not bumping as many passengers.More >>
Government figures show US airlines improving at flying on time, handling baggage, and not bumping as many passengers.More >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>