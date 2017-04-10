RAW VIDEO: Man forcibly removed from overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Outrage is building after cell phone video showing a man being dragged off an overbooked Louisville-bound United Airlines flight in Chicago surfaced online.

Audra Bridges, a passenger aboard United flight 3411, posted the video on her Facebook page Sunday night. Her post reads in part, "They randomly selected people to kick off so their standby crew could have a seat. This man is a doctor and has to be at the hospital in the morning. He did not want to get off. We are all shaky and so disgusted."

WAVE 3 News has not been able to confirm whether the man is, in fact, a doctor.

The video shows men wearing security uniforms pull the screaming passenger out of his seat and drag him up the plane's aisle by his arms. The video ends before anything else can be seen.

The incident happened Sunday night at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Other passengers can be heard on the video yelling at the security workers things like, "You guys, this is not right!" "No, this is wrong!" "Oh, my God! Look at what you did to him!"

In the comments section below her Facebook post, Bridges said the man "was talking to his lawyer on the phone. He was refusing to get off, but this was very unnecessary."

Another woman, Angie Bryant, who said she also was on the flight, posted below the video on Bridges' page that the man "somehow got back on the plane. During their second attempt (to remove the man), he collapsed in the seat beside my husband and he was still bleeding out of his mouth."

Bridges later commented, "They (the standby crew) all boarded smiling...it was disgusting. We had to get off the plane so they could clean up the blood."

She said the incident left a plane a plane full of "upset adults and crying kids."

"United Airline totally mishandled this situation," Bryant commented.

United Airlines Public Relations Manager Charlie Hobart released the following statement on Monday: "Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities."

