LMPD officer involved in rollover crash in Old Louisville

The crash happened at 1st and Hill Streets. (Source: Google Earth)

A large number of emergency crews responded to the scene. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The black vehicle is the second vehicle involved in the crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The officer apparently was not injured in this crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been involved in a rollover crash in Old Louisville.

No injuries have been reported in the two-vehicle crash at 1st and Hill Streets, but both the officer and the other driver are being check out at the scene.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.