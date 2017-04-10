UPDATE: LMPD officer, other driver suffer minor injuries in rollover crash in Old Louisville

The crash happened at 1st and Hill Streets. (Source: Google Earth)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been involved in a rollover crash in Old Louisville.

The wreck happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning, when a marked LMPD cruiser collided with a black Mazda 3, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The officer was traveling southbound on 1st street when it collided with the Mazda, which was traveling eastbound on E. Hill Street.

Very minor injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash at 1st and Hill Streets, a MetroSafe dispatcher said.

The officer was transported to Suburban Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Mazda had minor injuries also, but was not transported.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.

This story will be updated.

