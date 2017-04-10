Pre-trial hearing underway for 2 soldiers charged with murder - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pre-trial hearing underway for 2 soldiers charged with murder

Two Fort Campbell soldiers are facing a judge Monday morning in connection to the death of a fellow soldier.

A pre-trial hearing is underway for Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson.

Both have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder in the death of Shadow McClaine.

Williams-McCray was McClaine's ex-husband. She went missing in September, and her remains were found in January.

