Toddler in ICU after near-drowning

The toddler was airlifted to a Louisville hospital. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Nelson County toddler is being treated after near-drowning incident.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Nelson County EMS were sent to a home on Abbey Ridge Road on April 9 after receiving a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old girl involved in a water accident.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD officer involved in rollover crash in Old Louisville

+ Two homes destroyed in Utica fire

+ Stop the Violence rally held in west Louisville

When emergency crews arrived they said the child's father was performing CPR.

The girl was originally taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown for treatment but was later airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville where she is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.