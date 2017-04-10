2 dead, 2 wounded at elementary school shooting in CA

Law enforcement secure the scene of a mass shooting in San Bernardino, CA., on Monday. (Source: KABC/CNN)

Officers at the scene at North Park Elementary School on Monday respond to a shooting. (Source: KABC/CNN)

At least four injuries were reported at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, CA, on Monday. (Source: Google Maps)

Students gather before being taken on buses to Cal State. (Source: KTLA/CNN)

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (RNN) - At least four were shot at an elementary school on Monday, officials reported, with two adults dead.

The shooting happened at a classroom at North Park Elementary School at around 11 a.m.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

One teacher and two students were shot, a law enforcement spokesperson told KCAL.

SB City USD spokesperson say 1 teacher and 2 students were shot. Not sure of their condition. 2 kids were transported by helicopter. — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) April 10, 2017

The situation is believed to be contained, and law enforcement officials believe the subject is down.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Officers are evacuating students from the school, escorting them to Cal State.

San Bernardino was also the site of a mass shooting with terror links that killed 14 and wounded 22. A married couple who were inspired by foreign Islamic terror groups opened fire on a Christmas Party in an attack on Dec. 2, 2015.

Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tafsheen Malik, called “homegrown violent extremists” by the FBI, opened fire in a banquet room rented by the San Bernardino public health department, where Farook was an employee.

Police killed them a shootout after a vehicle chase.

Federal investigators said they had been radicalized by internet sites that espoused jihadism.

