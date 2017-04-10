California elementary school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student dead

At least four injuries were reported at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, CA, on Monday. (Source: Google Maps)

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (RNN) - A teacher, the suspected gunman and an 8-year-old student named Jonathan Martinez are dead and another student is in critical condition after a shooting at an elementary school on Monday, officials reported.

The gunman, Cedric Anderson, 53, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police described the incident as a domestic dispute. The slain teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, also 53, was killed when he walked into her special-needs classroom and opened fire, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

The shooting happened at North Park Elementary School at around 10 a.m.local time. It is not yet known how Anderson got into the school.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Officers have evacuated all the children from North Park Elementary, who were reunited with their parents at other, nearby schools.

Parents and family members were not allowed on campus, so they waited across the street, hoping to catch a glimpse of their children. One woman told KABC that she had seen her granddaughter as she boarded a bus to be driven to one of the pickup sites.

"She was happy we got to see her and she got to see up," the unidentified woman said. "And she told us to go over there where they were transporting them to. We're still waiting for my other granddaughter. She's here, too. She's in third-grade; we don't know where she's at just yet."

San Bernardino was the site of an infamous mass shooting with terror links that killed 14 and wounded 22 in December 2015. A married couple who were inspired by foreign Islamic terror groups opened fire on a Christmas Party in an attack on Dec. 2, 2015.

Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tafsheen Malik, called “homegrown violent extremists” by the FBI, opened fire in a banquet room rented by the San Bernardino public health department, where Farook was an employee.

Police killed them a shootout after a vehicle chase.

