Threat over after California elementary school shooting; 2 adults dead, 2 kids hospitalized

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (RNN) - Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a shooting at an elementary school on Monday, officials reported, Police on the scene declared there is no further threat in what they believe was a murder-suicide and a domestic incident.

The shooting happened in a classroom at North Park Elementary School at around 10 a.m.local time. It is not yet known how the shooter got into the school.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said two youngsters, possibly students, were taken to the hospital via helicopter.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

One teacher and two students were shot, a law enforcement spokesperson told KCAL. The shooter is presumed also to be dead.

SB City USD spokesperson say 1 teacher and 2 students were shot. Not sure of their condition. 2 kids were transported by helicopter. — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) April 10, 2017

Two other schools in the area were put on lockdown following the shooting.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Officers have evacuated all the children in an orderly fashion and they are being reunited with their parents at a nearby campus. Police continue to secure the scene. Parents have to present ID before their children will be released to them.

Parents and family members were not allowed on campus, so they waited across the street, hoping to catch a glimpse of their children. One woman told KABC that she had seen her granddaughter as she boarded a bus to be driven to one of the pickup sites.

"She was happy we got to see her and she got to see up," the unidentified woman said. "And she told us to go over there where they were transporting them to. We're still waiting for my other granddaughter. She's here, too. She's in third-grade; we don't know where she's at just yet."

San Bernardino was the site of an infamous mass shooting with terror links that killed 14 and wounded 22 in December 2015. A married couple who were inspired by foreign Islamic terror groups opened fire on a Christmas Party in an attack on Dec. 2, 2015.

Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tafsheen Malik, called “homegrown violent extremists” by the FBI, opened fire in a banquet room rented by the San Bernardino public health department, where Farook was an employee.

Police killed them a shootout after a vehicle chase.

