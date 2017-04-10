The Latest: Spokesman: 2 students wounded were not targeted

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):
12:43 p.m.
A San Bernardino police official says two children wounded in a shooting at an elementary school were not the targets.
Police Capt. Ron Maass says, "The children we do not believe were targeted. The suspect had come to the classroom to visit. The adult female was in the classroom."
Police did not identify the shooter or the teacher.
The weapon was a handgun, police said.
The two wounded students are in critical condition.
___
12:37 p.m.
A San Bernardino police spokesman says two wounded students are in critical condition after a shooting at an elementary school.
Authorities have said the suspect and another adult are dead.
The shooting took place in a classroom.
___
11:35 a.m.
The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says on Twitter that investigators believe "the suspect is down." He says there is no further threat to the school.
Burguan says the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.
He said at least two students were taken to a hospital.
___
11:28 a.m.
A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district says one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher.
Maria Garcia says the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute.
At least two students have been airlifted to a hospital.
___
11:20 a.m.
The police chief of San Bernardino says a shooting at an elementary school appears to be a murder-suicide.
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that there four victims being treated, including at least two students who were taken to a hospital.
He says the shooting happened in a classroom.
The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.
___
11:05 a.m.
A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.
San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.
Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
