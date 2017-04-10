Suspects charged in Pond Creek murder arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The two men arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a Valley Station creek have been arraigned before a judge.

Pleas of not guilty were entered for Colton Bruce and Laquan Owsley during their court appearance at Louisville Metro Corrections

Bruce, 22, and Owsley, 35, were arrested April 8. Both are charged murder in the death of Sean W. Shoemaker, 21. Shoemaker's body was discovered by a passerby in Pond Creek in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard on February 27.

Bond for Bruce, who is being held on charges in a number of other cases, including burglary and robbery, was set at $250,000 cash. Owsley's bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Both will be back in court on April 20.

