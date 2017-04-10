Judge unseals LMPD Explorer sex abuse lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge unsealed the LMPD Explorer sex abuse lawsuit on Monday.

The 167 page document includes the rape allegations against officers and response.

In part, the case says the plaintiff was sexually abused at the homes, vehicles and/or premises and locations owned and/or managed by the defendants and their agents.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Former LMPD Explorers say they haven't been contacted by investigators

+ LMPD officer at center of Youth Explorer investigation identified, reassigned

+ Mayor suspends LMPD Explorer program, wants lawsuit opened

+ 2nd LMPD officer accused of inappropriate behavior in Explorer program

It goes on to say defendants "sexually molested, abused, raped, recorded, induced sexual acts with a minor though electronic transmission...created stored and disseminated child pornography, battered & assaulted Plaintiff, fraudulently concealed evidence of conduct."

The plaintiff's identity is not revealed in any of the documents. That decision is still pending in the courts. That person is referred to as 'N.C'.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.