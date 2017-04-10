Mayor Fischer announces $35 million expansion of Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer held a press conference Monday to announce an expansion for Waterfront Park.

The plan is called Waterfront Park Phase IV, and looks to expand the park west of 10th Street, to provide a continuation of the open space along the river.

“Waterfront Park is Louisville’s front yard, our community living room. We’re enormously proud of it,” Fischer said. “Projects like Waterfront Park Phase IV are critical because they strengthen the connection among our neighborhoods by giving people even more space to come together, take a walk, ride their bikes and enjoy our unique quality of life in Louisville.”

The project will also include extending River Road west to Rowan Street, providing a connection between the existing park space and Phase IV.

