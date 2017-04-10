Churchill Downs sign updated for 2017 Derby

The sign was updated to reflect the 143rd running of the Derby. (Source: Jeff Knight/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the iconic sights of Churchill Downs was updated Monday in preparation for the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

The grandstand sign marking the years of the race was changed to reflect the 143rd running of the Derby.

It was changed from "142nd Derby 2016" to "143rd Derby 2017".

This sign is just another indication that the most exciting two minutes in sports are right around the corner.

