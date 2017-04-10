Norton Healthcare and UofL announce new Norton Children's Cancer Institute

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville announced formation of a new pediatric cancer institute on Monday.

The Norton Children's Cancer Institute will combine the efforts of Norton's Cancer Institute and Children's Hospital, in affiliation with UofL.

The institute set out three main goals in a press release. Those goals are to increase the number of clinical trials offered to patients and gain access to new therapies in their earliest stages; to develop additional groundbreaking research and cutting-edge technology; and to recruit additional hematology/oncology specialists and medical students to improve patients' access to care.

Their efforts will also include new programs for treating rare tumors and benign blood disorders, such as sickle cell anemia, as well as a revamped program for bone marrow transplants.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Churchill Downs sign updated for 2017 Derby

+ RAW VIDEOS: Passenger forcibly removed from overbooked Louisville-bound United flight

+ Judge unseals LMPD Explorer sex abuse lawsuit

“We expect Norton Children’s Cancer Institute to be the beacon of hope for families not just in Metro Louisville, but throughout the entire commonwealth,” said Thomas D. Kmetz, division president, Women’s and Children’s Services and Norton Children’s Hospital. “This collaboration will create an even more unified focus on delivering unparalleled cancer care to children fighting this terrible disease.”

UofL will provide physician support for the Institute, and Norton Healthcare will commit $1 million to UofL per year for pediatric oncology and physician recruitment, as well as other resources.

"With more survivors, there is an urgent need to understand the effect of treatments on the entire body, not just the cancer," said Toni Ganzel, M.D., MBA, executive dean for the UofL Health Sciences Center. "With a multidisciplinary approach and comprehensive treatment and support services, Norton Children’s Cancer Institute will have at its core a sense of urgency not only in bringing newer therapies to accelerate childhood cancer survival rates but also to intently focus on the survivors and alert them to potential risks, including serious and sometimes life-threatening complications, as late effects of cancer treatments.”

The institute will occupy the fourth floor of UofL's new 170,000-square-foot pediatric medical office building. That building's construction is expected to be completed in July 2018.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.