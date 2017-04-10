Father who died after saving daughter laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friends and family said their final goodbyes to the Louisville man who died after rescuing his daughter from the Gulf of Mexico.

A funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Kevin Chitwood was held at St. Albert Catholic Church this morning.

On April 3, Chitwood and his family were in Gulf Shores, Alabama when his daughter was pulled under by a strong rip current. As Chitwood saved her, he too was pulled under.

Chitwood died the next day.

