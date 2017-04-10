Father who died after saving daughter laid to rest - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Father who died after saving daughter laid to rest

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Facebook/Kevin Chitwood) (Source: Facebook/Kevin Chitwood)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friends and family said their final goodbyes to the Louisville man who died after rescuing his daughter from the Gulf of Mexico.

A funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Kevin Chitwood was held at St. Albert Catholic Church this morning.

PREVIOUS STORY
Louisville man dies after rescuing daughter from Gulf of Mexico

On April 3, Chitwood and his family were in Gulf Shores, Alabama when his daughter was pulled under by a strong rip current. As Chitwood saved her, he too was pulled under.

Chitwood died the next day.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly