2017 Kentucky Derby $1,000 mint julep cup revealed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby announced its new $1,000 Mint Julep Cup on Monday.

The $1,000 Mint Julep will be available at the Derby for the 12th year.

This year's cup is presented under the theme The Sport of Kings... and Queen(s), an ode to the Derby's British history.

The cups will be handcrafted by From the Vault, a Louisville-based jeweler. It will have embellishments of three horses in stride, inspired by British photographer Eadweard Muybridge's famous The Horse in Motion filmstrip, in keeping with this year's theme.

The horse embellishments will be made from sterling silver, covered in 18 karat yellow gold.

Profits from the sale will benefit the Kentucky Derby Museum.

“The Kentucky Derby Museum is honored by the support from Woodford Reserve and the $1,000 Mint Julep Cup program," said Patrick Armstrong, Kentucky Derby Museum President and CEO. At the heart of our mission, we are dedicated to celebrating the long-standing history and tradition of the Kentucky Derby, just as this year’s special cup design exemplifies.

In addition to the $1,000 cups, there are 15 gold-played Royal Cups available for $2,500.

Consumers ages 21 and older can purchase the cups here until May 5, 2017 at noon. Any unsold cups will be available at the Derby.

