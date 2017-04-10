Visitors can now drink a beer at state parks

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - In several state parks around Kentucky, you won’t have to search far to find an ice cold beer after a hike.

There’s so much to see and do at Kentucky state parks, and now with the parks applying for liquor licenses, that to-do list just got longer.

"Over the years, more counties and more precincts have voted to go wet and each time that’s happened where we’ve had a park, we’ve applied for a liquor license," parks spokesman Gil Lawson said Monday. He said that for the past five years or so, the parks have been slowly getting approved to serve alcohol on its premises.

General Butler State Resort Park is one of several around the state that actually have a dedicated lounge-style establishment on site. Separate from its restaurant which also serves alcohol, the lounge looks similar to a hotel bar. It also carries a similar selection of beers, liquors and wines.

"We like our Kentucky wines, Kentucky bourbon and very much want to emphasize that along with our Kentucky-made beer," Lawson said.

That’s where local craft beer breweries like Goodwood fit in.

"There's such a correlation already with an active lifestyle and craft beer in general, so it just really made sense to do this venture together," Goodwood spokeswoman Paige Peterson said.

Peterson added that the beer they are pushing the most at these state parks is the Goodwood Lager, known for its smoothness and easy drinkability. She explained that being able to vend at state park locations allows customers unfamiliar with Goodwood to try it, even if they may be far from Louisville.

This really makes the state park experience come full-circle, quenching your thirst for greenery and a cold one at the end of the day.

"People like it, whether they want to have a glass of beer with their meal or come up to a lounge or enjoy a golf course beer," Lawson said.

Lawson said if more counties around the state vote to go wet, then you can expect to see more parks that will serve alcoholic beverages.

