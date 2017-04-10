Kentucky State Fair concert tickets on sale

Tickets for the main stage concerts at the Kentucky State Fair are on sale now. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tickets for the main stage concerts at the Kentucky State Fair are on sale now.

The tickets went on sale on Monday for the three main stage shows.

The shows are the I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Alabama and the Southern Uprising Tour.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Norton Healthcare and UofL announce new Norton Children's Cancer Institute

+ Churchill Downs sign updated for 2017 Derby

+ RAW VIDEOS: Passenger forcibly removed from overbooked Louisville-bound United flight

I Love the 90s includes throwback artists like Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio and Tone Loc.

Southern Uprising will feature performances from artists including Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band.

Those shows take place Aug. 17, 18 and 27, respectively, all at Freedom Hall.

Tickets do not include gate admission to the Kentucky State Fair, and all start at less than $40 each. They're available through the Kentucky Expo Center Ticket officer or Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.