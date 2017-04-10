Crews responding to house fire in Highview

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a working house fire in the Highview neighborhood.

The call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m, of a house on fire in the 8300 block of Roseborough Rd., Metrosafe confirms.

The fire reportedly started on the deck and spread.

Crews are actively working to prevent the fire from spreading.

Someone was home at the time, but it is believed everyone got out. No one is reported hurt.

