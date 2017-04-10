Plans announced for westward expansion of Waterfront Park

On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a plan decades in the making, for the fourth phase of Waterfront Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a plan decades in the making, for the fourth phase of Waterfront Park.

Fischer announced the project is planned for 22 acres of land, west of 10th street.

When it's complete, it will be seamless to get from the west side of Waterfront Park to the Big Four Bridge.

"It’s exciting to think of all the possibilities for a site that commands this amount of attention and will offer so much in return," Mike Kimmel with Waterfront Development Corporation said.

Future renderings show what can become reality along the river west of 10th street as part of this $35-million expansion.

"This will be transformed into the equally beautiful and attractive Waterfront Park for our city for the entire world to enjoy," Fischer said.

Fischer said phase four of Waterfront Park is finally moving forward building on the success of the first three phases.

"It’s where people go when we gather in large numbers here in our city, it’s the big family gathering place," Fischer said.

The land sits between 10th and 13th streets. A small portion was acquired by MSD as part of tunnel basin project which will begin construction this summer.

"Of the 4.8 acres that we bought we will need 1.8 acres or less than that, so at least 3 acres of will be able to be partnered with waterfront development and use that for public good," Brian Bingham with MSD said.

MKSK Studios designed the park, making sure the riverwalk connects all of downtown. It will also update an older section of the Louisville Loop.

"We’ve got multiple bike paths that will work their way in and underneath I-64 as well as a special promenade area that will allow people to go out and really engage with the water and see the stunning views back to the city, which really you don’t get in any other parks here," Casey Elmer with MKSK Studios said.

Metro Council approved the master plan in 2015. Funding for the phase four will come from a variety of sources and still being worked.

Kimmel said phase four is still at least six years away from completion.

