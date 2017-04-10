Mourners attend visitation for Indiana teen found dead in abandoned house

Aleah Beckerle was found dead in an abandoned house eight months after she disappeared.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Visitation took place for an Evansville teen Monday.

Aleah Beckerle was found dead eight months after she was reported missing.

The wheelchair bound teen was found in an abandoned house.

Evansville police arrested 24-year-old Terrence Roach, a relative of one of Beckerle's sisters, for the crime.

Roach told officers he smoked K-2, and the idea just popped into his head.

A private funeral service for the family has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to either Easter Seals or Riley Hospital for Children, in Indianapolis.

