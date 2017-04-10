Officials track slow Washington landslide near 2014 disaster

OSO, Wash. (AP) - A slow-moving landslide near the site of a Washington state mudslide that wiped out a neighborhood and killed 43 people in 2014 has prompted officials to close a state highway as a precaution and recommend evacuations for a handful of residents, officials said.
The area of the slide near the tiny community of Oso about an hour's drive north of Seattle was being tracked by geologists Monday for ground movement. Residents of about a dozen homes were recommended by authorities to evacuate.
Landslides are common in rainy Washington state and there have been an unusually high number of them recently following months of wet weather, said Joe Smillie, a spokesman with the Department of Natural Resources.
Heavy recent rains probably contributed to the ground movement, authorities said. It happened in an area with a history of slides going back hundreds if not thousands of year, he said.
The location is about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) away from the site of the March 22, 2014 mudslide that was the deadliest in U.S. history.
About 270 million cubic feet (7.6 million cubic meters) of earth slid down across the Stillaguamish River, spreading out for more than half a mile (one kilometer).
A portion of State Route 530 was buried under as much as 20 feet (6.1 meters) of muck and was closed for over two months. It's the same highway that authorities have shut down through Thursday.
The slope where the current slide is located moved about 4 feet (1.2 meters) last week between Tuesday and Saturday but has not moved since then, said Smillie said.
"If the entire 24-acre (10-hectare) slide were to give way, it could completely cover Highway 530," the agency said in a statement Sunday. "There's still a heightened risk that this slide could still move."
No injuries or damage to private property have been reported, but road damage included cracks of 6 inches (15 centimeters) last Tuesday that grew to 2 feet (60 centimeters) by the weekend.
Authorities do not know whether the logging near it played a role in causing the ground movement.
The 2014 slide happened after several weeks of heavy rains, destroying a neighborhood of nearly 50 single-family homes.
A team of scientists said intense rainfall likely played a major role, but no clear cause was determined. Others factors included groundwater seeping into the slide's mass plus changes in slope and soil weakened by previous landslides.
Oso is in northwestern Washington. Smillie said there have been about 100 landslides in northeastern Washington over the last month as heavy mountain snowpack melted.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The ice broke under his weight as his dog struggled to keep his head above the freezing water.More >>
The ice broke under his weight as his dog struggled to keep his head above the freezing water.More >>
Four storms are expected to become hurricanes and two could reach major hurricane strength with sustained winds of 111 mph of greater.More >>
Four storms are expected to become hurricanes and two could reach major hurricane strength with sustained winds of 111 mph of greater.More >>
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a mobile home on SC 9, Pageland Highway, near Coot Sistare Road.More >>
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a mobile home on SC 9, Pageland Highway, near Coot Sistare Road.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>