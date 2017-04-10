Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 aimed at making arts, culture education more accessible

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 18 months of planning, local arts, culture and community leaders on Monday launched Imagine Greater Louisville 2020: An Arts & Culture to Transform the Region.

The project is aimed at bringing arts and culture opportunities to all neighborhoods around town, in hopes of attracting talent and tourism across the area.

"Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 is a call to action for how we can come together to leverage our creative resources to address our community’s greatest challenges and capitalize on our greatest opportunities," said Roger Cude, Enterprise Vice President, Human Resources, Humana, and a member of the Imagine Greater Louisville steering committee. Cude will co-chair the implementation steering committee with Penny Peavler, President & CEO of the Frazier History Museum.

Imagine Greater Louisville will focus on access, cultivation, education, equity, diversity, inclusion and promotion of arts and culture.

