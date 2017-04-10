AP Sources: Steve Fisher retiring as basketball coach

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the situation say Steve Fisher is retiring after spending 18 seasons as San Diego State's basketball coach.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because Fisher's decision hasn't been announced by the school.
The school scheduled a news conference for Tuesday.
Fisher, who led Michigan to the NCAA championship as interim coach in 1989, didn't return a call seeking comment.
Fisher revived SDSU's once-moribund program and turned the Aztecs into a West Coast power. They reached their first NCAA Sweet 16 under Fisher in 2011, and made a school-record six straight appearances in the NCAAs.
The Aztecs failed to make a postseason tournament this season after playing in the NIT last season.
The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported that Fisher was retiring.
