Pegasus Parade float lineup set

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lineup is set for the 62nd annual Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.

Floats and inflatables participating in this year’s parade drew for positions Monday night at the Ice House.

“Louisville on the Move” will be the theme for the Kentucky Derby Festival’s oldest event, which will feature approximately 100 units marching down Broadway on May 4. As usual, the parade will be shown exclusively on WAVE 3 News, as well as WAVE3.com, the WAVE 3 News mobile app and WAVE 3 News Facebook page.

"This year’s theme is twofold, with both a health focus, as well as a nod to how the city continues to grow and progress,” KDF President and CEO Mike Berry said in a statement. “There are many different ways to depict ‘Louisville on the Move,’ and we look forward to seeing all the creative and original designs.”

The parade will feature 13 floats, plus one push float, many of them built by the employees of the companies sponsoring them. The following companies drew for their float positions:

Floats

Belle of Louisville

City of St. Matthews

Grand Lodge of Kentucky

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

Hwang's Martial Arts

Indiana University Southeast

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Kosair Shriners/Kosair Charities

Masonic Homes of Kentucky

Metro Parks & Recreation

Norton Healthcare

Second Chance @ Life

The Fillies, Inc.

Push Float

Passport

Inflatable Balloon Characters

CareSource "Super Grover"

Horseshoe Southern Indiana "Horseshoe"

LG&E "Louie the Lightning Bug"

Republic Bank "Peggy Bank"

StageOne "Flying Elephant"

ZirMed, Inc. "Blue Angels Balloon"

