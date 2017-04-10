Man helping at crash scene hit, killed by highway patrol car - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man helping at crash scene hit, killed by highway patrol car

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a bus driver helping at the scene of a car accident in Northern California was struck and killed by a highway patrol car.

The California Highway Patrol says a vehicle was overturned on eastbound Interstate 80 near Iceland Grade, about 5 miles east of Truckee, and a charter bus was blocking traffic when a CHP officer arrived at the scene Saturday night.

The CHP says the officer was backing up his patrol car to close a traffic lane and accidentally hit the bus driver, who was placing reflective triangles on the roadway.

The bus driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died Sunday.

The CHP says it is investigating.

