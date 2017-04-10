Artists still support Portland gallery after shooting that left student dead

The Portland community is trying to stay strong and move forward just weeks after a mass shooting devastated one of its popular entertainment spots. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Portland community is trying to stay strong and move forward just weeks after a mass shooting devastated one of its popular entertainment spots.

Events are still on the schedule at the Tim Faulkner Gallery following the shooting that left a UofL student dead and five others wounded during a concert there on March 19.

This weekend, the art gallery will be the scene of a hip hop and arts festival called LouiEvolve. The festival showcases rappers, emcees, DJs, dancers, spoken-word artists and live graffiti. A local rapper named Dave is the organizer of the event, and he said he didn't want to give up on the Portland community after the shooting.

"People still live there and they have to live there," David said. "They deserve the most beautiful, nice and positive things, too. It's a safe place, despite what happened. It's still a safe place."

Owners of the Tim Faulkner Gallery said they still believe in the community of which they have become a part.

"What we discovered when we moved across 9th Street was that Portland isn't what we always thought it was," gallery spokeswoman Margaret Archambault said. "We discovered that people here are wonderful and it's a huge neighborhood."

Added Faulkner himself: "When you got a situation that really everyone's world gets turned upside down through the actions of one or two cowards, you can't allow that to affect what we are doing going forward."

Faulkner said his space doesn't have a place for stereotypes, adding that he'll keep his space open to artists of all genres.

"The hip hop culture still needs outlets," he said. "They still need places to be able to go to express themselves, and we still want to be open to that idea."

LouiEvolve will have security at the two-day event, one that Faulkner said he was already organizing even before the shooting. He doesn't want people to be scared to come back to the gallery.

"If we run away from this, than we prove that they win, and nobody is safe and no one will be safe," Dave said. "I refuse to believe that."

Faulkner says the community has been nothing but supportive of the gallery.

A portion of the ticket sales from LouiEvolve go to Forward Radio and Rhythm Science Sound. For details on LouiEvolve, click here.

