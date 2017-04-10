Paducah men arrested on drug and gun offenses

Multiple charges were placed on two men out of Paducah, Kentucky.

On April 10, 2017 Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department received a information alleging that convicted felon Matthew Conner, 22 years old of Paducah,Ky, was in possession of a firearm.

Officials said it was also alleged that Conner had been threatening to harm individuals with the firearm via social media.

Detectives and officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole located Conner at 2400 Palmer Street lot 25 in Paducah, Ky.

Conner was found to be in possession of a Savage .22 caliber rifle and ammunition.

While inside the residence, detectives observed a quantity of methamphetamine in plain view in the bed room of Justin Adams 22 years old of Paducah, Ky.

Detectives searched the residence and seized methamphetamine, smoking pipes, a digital scale and a Savage .22 rifle along with another loaded high-power 7.62 caliber rifle.

Both Adams and Conner were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Conner was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Adams was charged with possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

