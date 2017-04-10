Royal Arms resident helped warn neighbors of apartment fire

Owensboro Fire officials are investigating what started the fire at Royal Arms that completely destroyed many apartments in Building B.

Officials say the fire started on the front side of the building, but they still don't know what sparked the fire. Six of the apartments were completely destroyed.

All of the apartments in the building were damaged. No one was injured. Fire officials say that could be because of the timing of the fire but also some neighbor's quick actions.

Residents say the apartment manager was one of the first to spot the fire. She ran out the door to warn her residents.

"She ran right across to where I live and said 'Sandra, the building is on fire. We need help,'" resident, Sandra said.

Sandra lived on the bottom floor of building B. She didn't worry about gathering her stuff. She ran out the door and warned her neighbors.

"We went door to door. Started knocking on doors, helping people down the stairs," Sandra said.

High winds spread the fire quickly, but Sandra and management pushed forward making sure everyone was out before fire officials got on scene. She says everyone there is family.

"My adrenaline started flowing fast. I mean very fast. It all just happened so fast," Sandra said.

Officials are investigating what started the fire. They say it appears the fire started on one of the patios. That resident was not home, much like many of the residents.

"The key factors that involve no one getting hurt was that it happened at 1:30 in the afternoon as opposed to 1:30 in the morning. It would have been a much different event had it occurred in the middle of the night," OFD Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said.

Officials don't believe this fire to be suspicious.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.