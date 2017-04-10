Mike Hartnett: Derby picture scrambled heading into final weekend of prep races

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - So far, it’s been a wild and woolly ride on the Derby trail.

During this winter and into early spring, so many contenders have taken one step forward and then dropped one step back. Some have thrown in puzzling clunkers only to bounce back into the winner's circle. Some of the 3-year-olds have been ranked at or near the top of the main contenders list, only to suffer injuries that put some behind schedule.

At any rate, time is not going to slow down and Derby Day will be here before we know it. There’s one more round of prep races left: Saturday’s Arkansas Derby and the Coolmore Lexington Stakes.

Here are my latest rankings:

1. Always Dreaming – With less than four weeks to go, this is currently the consensus pick to take the roses. Todd Pletcher's colt’s win in the Florida Derby might be the most impressive prep of the bunch. He turned in a very fast time for this mile and an eighth race, and it's so great to have a win in a distance race under your belt (or under your saddle).

2. Classic Empire - Talk about ups and downs on the road to Louisville, this colt's run-up to the Derby has been an adventure. When the year began, he was the clear Derby favorite, but a foot injury might have cost him a victory in the Holy Bull. And then he had to deal with back trouble. In late March, he balked at one of his morning training sessions and was taken back to the barn. Still, last year’s 2-year-old champ has talent to burn, and his very recent works suggest he’s ready to jump back into the spotlight. He'll get a chance to redeem himself in the Arkansas Derby.

3. McCraken - He lost his position as the Derby favorite after tasting defeat for the first time in a head-scratching, third-place finish in the Blue Grass. As the old saying goes, you can’t win them all. Maybe he just had an off-day, but a big-plus for those in the McCracken camp: He's undefeated at Churchill Downs.

4. Irish War Cry - He's back in the thick of the Derby scene after a sparkling victory in the Wood Memorial. He was coming off a very disappointing run in the Fountain of Youth as he ran a lackluster seventh. In New York, it was a complete turnaround as he won with a fast time.

5. Gunnevera - He dropped a notch or two in the rankings after his third-place effort as the favorite in the Florida Derby. An outside post position may have hurt his chances at Gulfstream. Let's see how he trains at Churchill.

6. Girvin - He's the king of New Orleans following his victories in the Risen Star and the Louisiana Derby. Speed figures say he needs to get faster, but maybe he will on May 6.

7. Gormley – He's another of the up-and-downers. In January, he looked terrific in taking the Sham at Santa Anita, but then ran out of gas in his next start, the San Felipe. Then he roared back into the Derby buzz with his victory in the Santa Anita Derby. Which Gormley will show up at Churchill?

8. Tapwrit – Here's another contender staring down a big question mark. What happened at Keeneland? He ran off the board in the Blue Grass after a record run in winning the Tampa Bay Derby. His race in Lexington isn’t what you’d want heading to Louisville.

9. Practical Joke - The second-place finisher in the Blue Grass at least proved he might be competitive going a distance.

10. Irap - The surprise Blue Grass win was the first of his career. He did defeat the highly-regarded McCraken and Tapwrit, and does have the two-time Derby-winning trainer, Doug O'Neill, in his camp. Was the win at Keeneland a fluke?

