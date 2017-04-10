Woman in her 20s shot on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound, but it's not clear how she suffered her injury.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed Monday night that emergency crews were called to the 8800 block of National Turnpike, near Fairdale, shortly before 9 p.m.

When help arrived, rescue personnel discovered that the woman had been shot in the vagina, MetroSafe confirmed.

No information was immediately available about potential suspects, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the woman appears to be in her 20s, and her injuries are not life-threatening. Her identity was not released.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

