PHOTOS: Huge hole left in brick wall of home; deputies looking for black pickup truck

A huge hole can be seen in the brick wall of a Jefferson County (IN) home. (Souce: Jeffreson County (IN) Facebook page)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Investigators are on the lookout for the person who drove a pickup truck into a home and then took off.

Photos posted on the Jefferson County (IN) Sheriff's Department showed a huge hole through what appeared to be a brick wall in the front of the home on N 300 E in Madison.

The Sheriff's Department also posted that the incident took place early Sunday. Deputies have a description of the truck.

"We have learned from the evidence collected at the scene that the vehicle involved is a mid-sized black pickup truck," the Facebook post read. "Evidence will be sent to the Indiana State Police Laboratory for further testing to determine the possible make, model, and year. Please be on the lookout for a black mid-sized pickup truck with front end damage."

Deputies said some of the bricks from the home also were found down the road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Yancy Denning at 812-265-2648.

