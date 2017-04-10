Senate Majority Leader McConnell pays honor to late Senator Ford

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Senator Wendell Ford in Owensboro on Monday.

Ford served as Lt. Governor in the late 60s before becoming governor. He then served 25 years as a democratic U.S. senator. He died in 2015.

Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center students received a top notch history lesson from a special guest speaker who knows a thing or two about the senate. And this historical tribute was all about Senator Wendell H. Ford.

"Wendell himself attended Daviess County High School where he was popular and named most talkative," said Majority Leader McConnell.

McConnell shared influential stories and funny stories all meant to remember the life of this former Kentucky governor and US senator for 25 years.

"Wendell grew up milking cows, 30 cows, two times a day," explained McConnell. "And experience he later attributed, his firm handshake."

The education center says this rare opportunity gave students an unforgettable lesson in history..especially local history.

"I love when they can come and interact with their senate majority leader of the united states and any elected official that they can really get in front of and talk to and learn from and to have a good role model," said student Elizabeth Griffith.

The Wendell H. Ford Center hopes to host more learning opportunities like this in the future.

