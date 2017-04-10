Boone Co. Republicans call for resignation of Linda Talley Smith

The Boone County Republican Party held a meeting where on the agenda was, "discussion on Commonwealth Attorney situation."

Their decision was to not make a statement at this time regarding the Linda Talley Smith situation.

The party has no power to force anyone's resignation, and if they had said anything, it would have only been an expression of the desire of the committee.

Talley Smith released this statement to FOX19 NOW:

"I was advised two weeks ago that the Boone County Republican Party was planning to discuss issues relating to my position as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin Counties at the regular meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. However, I have received calls from several party precinct leaders and members of the media indicating that a handful of members will be pushing for the party to vote on a request for my resignation at tonight’s meeting.

Approximately two years ago, I made a number of choices in my personal life that I truly regret. I am especially remorseful for the personal decisions that I made that caused pain to others, most particularly my own family. However, the personal mistakes made during a very difficult time in my life have not impacted the work that I have done as Commonwealth’s Attorney or the rights of any persons prosecuted by my office.

During the hearing in March, I testified before Judge Schrand for over 7 hours. I have not made many public statements about this matter, as I believe that Judge Schrand should be permitted to render his decision without attempted outside influence. I have always made it clear, however, that I have not withheld any evidence in connection with the Dooley case, or any case for that matter. The evidence received by the Court during the hearing confirms that.

As a Republican my entire adult life, and a prosecutor for more than twenty-three years, I have always believed that our Constitution should be honored, and its tenets preserved and cherished at all costs. The irony of this matter is not lost on me – David Dooley was convicted by a jury of his peers of Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence after the Court ensured that he was afforded all Due Process and constitutional protections. Yet some citizens have concluded that he is not guilty based solely upon information gleaned from media coverage -- even though they never attended a single day of trial, did not see a single item of evidence, nor heard the testimony of any witnesses. Likewise, some people believe that I am “guilty” of wrongdoing, even though no court or public agency has found that I have violated any ethical or professional responsibilities, and they have not heard all of the testimony or seen the evidence presented during the hearing in March. Justice and Due Process demands that the Court be permitted to render its decision free of outside influences or attempts by a few people with ulterior motives to somehow sway the outcome.

I am truly sorry that my actions have cause heartache for my family and others. However, my personal choices have had no impact on public safety or the work of my office. Since these allegations were first raised back in September, 2016, I have been doing exactly what I have done every day since I was elected in 2000, re-elected in 2006, and re-elected in 2012 – my job. I continue to be a devoted public servant to the people of Boone and Gallatin Counties."

