Calipari ESPN movie premieres in Lexington

Lexington, KY (WAVE) - ESPN's latest 30 for 30 movie focusing on the career of University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari premiered tonight at the Kentucky Theater in Lexington.

Calipari's UK staff and players were all part of the audience.

ESPN producer Marquis Daisy says the movie figures to change some perceptions about Calipari.

" In the media he's this divisive guy, you either love him or you hate him, there's really no middle ground," Daisy said. "I think the way he comes across in this film is he's a very likable person, in particular to recruits and parents of recruits. They tend to gravitate toward him and trust him with the futures of their kids."

"One and Not Done" airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

