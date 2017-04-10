At least 1 injured in crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

At least one person was injured in a crash on the Gene Snyder late Monday night. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews responded late Monday night to a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Interstate 65.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that the crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. It wasn't clear if the crash involved multiple vehicles, or just one. Also, MetroSafe investigators weren't immediately certain if more than one person was injured in the crash.

It's also not known what caused the crash, or how serious any injuries might be. A WAVE News crew reported that an ambulance was pulling away from the scene at about 11 p.m.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.