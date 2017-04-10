Cop accused of kicking suspect involved in death last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police officer captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head also was involved in a fatal shooting last year.

Columbus police say Officer Zachary Rosen has been reassigned pending an investigation.

The video shows an officer restraining a man on the ground when another officer, identified as Rosen, appears to kick him in the head.

Police reports say officers responded Saturday to a report of a man threatening to shoot up a house and everyone inside. Court documents identify the suspect as 22-year-old Demarko Anderson.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Anderson pleaded not guilty Monday to numerous charges.

Rosen was one of two plainclothes officers who fatally shot Henry Green in June 2016. A grand jury last month declined to indict the officers in Green's death.

