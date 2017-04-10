Loved ones remember slain Radcliff mother

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - The grief was evident on faces in the crowd inside the Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff on Monday night.

Community members, friends and family gathered for a vigil to honor the life of Maria Williams.

"We have to remember the great times and hold those memories close to our heart," a friend of Williams said.

Last week, her boyfriend, 33-year-old Brian Woods, walked into the Radcliff Police Department and admitted to killing her.

Police said it appeared the two engaged in some sort of argument. Per Williams' family, Woods had previously threatened Maria. They said she mentioned

the threat the day before her death.

"If there are warning signs that love is faltering in your future life, do not ignore those signs," Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver said.

Williams has left four children behind.

"She showed me how life is so short, said her son, Xavier Williams.

Added another one of her friends: "She supported (her kids) above all others. She was Xavier's No. 1 fan and she was Selena's rock."

“The No. 1 thing that gives me my strength are these kids," said Williams' sister, Samantha Velez. "My nieces and nephews, looking at them, I see their mom so much."

Williams’ family doesn’t plan to linger on how she died. They said she lived a bubbly and happy life.

"She will always be a great friend, mother and sister," her friend said. "I know I'll still be able to talk to her in my heart."

Williams' funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff.

