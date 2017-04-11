Rizzo and Cubs raise banner, beat Dodgers 3-2 in home opener

(AP Photo/David Banks). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game on home opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Fans and players stand as they watch fireworks during the national anthem in the home opening ceremonies for the Chicago Cubs before the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago.

(Steve Lundy/Daily Herald via AP). Chicago Cubs players walk the field carrying the 2016 World Series Championship trophy before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers on home opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/David Banks). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game on a home opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Chicago.

By JAY COHENAP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo hit a game-winning single off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Monday night after raising a World Series championship banner for the first time at Wrigley Field.

Pinch-hitter Jon Jay started the decisive rally with a leadoff single against Sergio Romo (0-1). With two outs and Jay on third, Rizzo sliced a 1-1 pitch from Jansen into left field for his first RBI this season.

Wade Davis (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for his first win with the Cubs, who blew a 2-0 lead before a dramatic victory in their rain-delayed home opener.

Rizzo also heard wild cheers earlier in the night when he started the 2016 flag toward the top of a pole in right-center before handing the reins over to his smiling teammates. Rizzo then emerged from under the bleachers with the championship trophy, drawing another big ovation from the sellout crowd of 41,166.

Before November's epic Game 7 win in Cleveland, the Cubs had not won the World Series since 1908. They moved into Wrigley eight years later, making Monday's celebration the first of its kind at the cozy neighborhood ballpark.

And after waiting 108 years for the Cubs to win another title, eager fans had to sit through the rain to finally see the flag fly.

The festivities were pushed back until the skies cleared and the first pitch was delayed nearly two hours before Jon Lester tossed six innings of one-run ball in his second start of the season. He also gave Chicago a 2-0 lead with a bases-loaded bouncer to diving third baseman Justin Turner in the fourth.

Turner threw to second to get Javier Baez, but Logan Forsythe had no play at first and Addison Russell scored easily. Baez was originally ruled safe, but the call was overturned following a replay review.

Corey Seager hit an RBI double in the sixth for Los Angeles, which lost to Chicago in the NL Championship Series last year. Alex Wood, subbing for injured left-hander Rich Hill, lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.

The Dodgers tied it in the eighth when Forsythe scored on Russell's throwing error at shortstop.

DANCE ON

The Cubs showed David Ross on "Dancing With The Stars" on the videoboard in left during the rain delay. Ross retired after helping the Cubs win the championship last season, and his old teammates cheered the former catcher's performance to "Forever Young," his old walk-up song.

IN THE MINORS

Dodgers prospect Julio Urias made his first start of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing two runs and two hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Iowa Cubs. The 20-year-old lefty went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 games for Los Angeles last year, and the Dodgers want to limit his innings again this season.

"He's close. I think to pick our spots and use him accordingly, and when we do need him, he'll be ready," manager Dave Roberts said. "But we're not ready to say when that day will be. Sometime the end of the month makes sense."

Also on Monday, the Dodgers acquired minor league right-hander Joe Gunkel from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named or cash. Gunkel was designated for assignment Friday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LF Franklin Gutierrez exited with a left hamstring injury. Gutierrez was thrown out trying to steal in the second and replaced by Scott Van Slyke. ... Hill (blister) is scheduled for a bullpen session Thursday. He could return to the rotation Sunday against Arizona.

UP NEXT

Following an off day, the Cubs get their World Series rings before Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers. Right-hander Brandon McCarthy (1-0, 3.00 ERA) pitches for Los Angeles, and right-hander John Lackey (1-0, 4.50) goes for Chicago.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

