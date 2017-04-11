Jets zip through narrow Star Wars Canyon, drawing visitors

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trialMore >>
President Donald Trump praised new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a White House swearing-in ceremony as a jurist who will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."More >>
A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casketMore >>
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in SyriaMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
