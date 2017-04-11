Latest Indiana sports

PACERS-76ERS

Pacers beat 76ers 120-111 to close in on playoff spot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Paul George scored 17 of his 27 points in the opening quarter and the Indiana Pacers inched closer to clinching a berth in the NBA playoffs with a 120-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Thaddeus Young added 20 points, Myles Turner scored 18 and Kevin Seraphin had 17 to give the Pacers (41-40) their fourth straight victory and push them one win away from guaranteeing a playoff spot for the sixth time in the past seven years.

The 76ers (28-53) lost for the seventh straight time and finished with a home record of 17-24. They conclude their fifth straight season out of the playoffs Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot paced the Sixers with 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points.

NOTRE DAME-COLSON

Bonzie Colson to bypass NBA Draft, return to Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson will return for his senior season with the men's basketball team and not enter the NBA Draft.

Colson averaged team-highs with 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a junior and was named first-team All-ACC. He was also named Associated Press third-team All-American and was a Karl Malone Trophy finalist for the top power forward in the nation.

Irish coach Mike Brey said in a statement that Colson has a chance to finish his career as one of the best in school history.

Notre Dame earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 4 West Virginia in the second round.

NOTRE DAME-TRANSFERS

Erin Boley, Ali Patberg to transfer from Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) - Erin Boley and Ali Patberg will transfer from the Notre Dame women's basketball program.

Boley was the 2016 Gatorade National Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American as a high school senior. The 6-foot-2 forward played in 37 games with 10 starts last season and averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes. She shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range, where her 119 attempts were the third most on the team.

Boley saw her role increase after All-American Brianna Turner went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Patberg missed the 2015-16 season with a torn ACL after being named the 2015 MaxPreps National High School Player of the Year as a senior. The 5-10 guard played in 22 games last season and averaged 0.8 points in 7.7 minutes.

Notre Dame lost to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament regional final.

DODGERS-CUBS

Rizzo and Cubs raise banner, beat Dodgers 3-2 in home opener

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo hit a game-winning single off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Monday night after raising a World Series championship banner for the first time at Wrigley Field.

Pinch-hitter Jon Jay started the winning rally with a leadoff single against Sergio Romo (0-1). With two outs and Jay on third, Rizzo sliced a 1-1 pitch from Jansen into left field for his first RBI this season.

Wade Davis (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for his first win with the Cubs, who blew a 2-0 lead before claiming a dramatic victory in their rain-delayed home opener.

Rizzo also heard wild cheers earlier in the night when he started the 2016 flag toward the top of a pole in right-center before handing the reins over to his smiling teammates. Rizzo then emerged from under the bleachers with the championship trophy, drawing another big ovation from the sellout crowd of 41,166.

