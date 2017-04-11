Alabama's new governor no stranger to state politics

Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.More >>
Kay Ivey, 72, has been sworn in as Alabama's 54th governor following the resignation Monday of Gov. Robert Bentley.More >>
Alabama Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey was sworn in as the state's 54th governor on Monday, April 10, following the resignation of Robert Bentley.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley formally resigned from office amid impeachment hearings Monday afternoon.More >>
Dr. Robert Bentley joined a list of disgraced governors on Monday, but he is far from the first.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape and includes billionaires and some blasts from the political past.More >>
Protestors gathered in several states around America and even in other countries following Donald Trump’s surprising victory as the President of the United States.More >>
People experienced a variety of emotions in reaction to Donald Trump becoming the president-elect.More >>
