Jennings County Schools on 2-hour delay because of power outage

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Jennings County School District is operating on a two-hour delay today, Tuesday, April 11.

A school official said that because of a power outage of one of the district's schools, the entire district would start classes two hours late today.

