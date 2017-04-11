Need to know: Airline passengers' rights - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Need to know: Airline passengers' rights

A viral video of a United Airlines passenger being dragged off a Louisville-bound flight has travelers wondering what their rights are.

Federal Aviation Administration regulation requires a passenger to surrender their seat when asked.

According to the Department of Transportation, flights are often overbooked to make up for "no-shows."

However, the airline must offer compensation to travelers forced to give up their seats.

If an airline can get the passenger to their destination on another flight within 1-2 hours of their original arrival time, the airline must compensate the passenger 200 percent of the value of the one-way ticket.

If the airline transports the flyer more than two hours after the original arrival time, the traveler is entitled to 400 percent the value of the one-way ticket.

To guarantee these rights, the passenger must confirm their ticket with the airline in advance and must check-in with the airline before the airline's specific check-in deadline.

FAA regulation requires that all passengers obey all flight crew instructions.

Click here for more information on passengers' rights in other scenarios.

