UPDATE: Driver suffers life-threatening burns after crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The driver of a car that rear-ended a second vehicle on Interstate 265 Monday night suffered life-threatening burns when his vehicle burst into flames.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said the driver was traveling south at the 10.8 mile marker near Interstate 65 when the car slammed into the back of the other vehicle about 10:40 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver who caused the crash was conscious and alert immediately following the incident.

As a passerby was trying to remove the person from the vehicle, the car became engulfed in flames. Louisville Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, extinguished the flames and removed the driver from the vehicle. The injured driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with second and third-degree burns that are considered life-threatening.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Jewish South Hospital for treatment.

Police said no charges have been filed.

