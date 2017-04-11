17-year-old dies of injuries after NKY crash

A second person has died following a crash in Northern Kentucky last month.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Christina Jeffers, 17, died on Friday of injuries sustained in the March 31 crash.

She was riding in a minivan traveling westbound on Weaver Road, when investigators say the driver turned left onto Sam Neace, pulling into the path of a pickup truck, which was traveling eastbound.

Jeffers attended Williamstown JR/SR High School, according to a school official. The district is currently on spring break.

Cheryl Jeffers, 50, of Williamstown was also killed in the crash.

Officials said Amber Wesley, 31, of Independence, was driving the minivan. She suffered critical injuries, along with 2-year-old Jason Wesley Jr.

The driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Officials said their preliminary investigation indicates that the minivan failed to yield the right-of-way to the pickup truck.

