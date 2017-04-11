2 people injured in crash in Park Hill neighborhood

The crash happened at 22nd Street and Ormsby Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)

The crash happened at 22nd and Ormsby. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the Park Hill neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the accident was reported at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Ormsby Avenue.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that one driver failed to yield the right of way and hit an oncoming SUV on 22nd Street.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

