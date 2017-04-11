Multiple people injured in crash in Park Hill neighborhood

The crash happened at 22nd Street and Ormsby Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Park Hill neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the accident was reported at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Ormsby Avenue.

There is no immediate word on the exact number of patients or vehicles involved, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

